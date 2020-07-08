Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department searching for man accused of sexual abuse of child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Deundra Demond Bryant Jr., 23, is suspected of sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age for more than 20 times.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on June 19 after an ongoing investigation.

Officials say Bryant is aware of the warrant and is believed to be on the run or in the Houston area. They also say he grew up in Nacogdoches and has strong ties to the area and Garrison.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936)560-4636. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.