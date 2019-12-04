Nacogdoches Police investigating series of car break-ins

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A string of vehicle break-ins were reported by Nacogdoches Police as they investigate who is responsible.

The incidents happened overnight Tuesday at the University Hill Apartments, but the vehicles were locked at the time.

Police are asking individuals to be vigilant and take important valuables with them and not leave them in your cars.

“The community needs to be vigilant in maintaining a practice of removing valuables from their vehicles and making sure that their doors are locked,” said Sergeant Brett Ayres, Nacogdoches Police Department. “If they’re not able to remove valuables out of their vehicle be sure and at least put them out of sight.”

Sergeant Ayres suggests parking in a well lit and visible area if you can.

If you have any information on the break-ins you are asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607.