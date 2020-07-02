Nacogdoches police asking for help locating burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogodches Police Department is searching for a woman involved in burglaries and potential fradulent activity.

A warrant for Burglary of a Habitation has been issued for Mattie Alabama Emerson Pena, 32, of Nacogdoches.

On June 30, officers were called to the 1600 block of Terracewood Lane for a burglary of a home. A security camera revealed a white female driving a black four-door car was seen entering a garage of a home. The same individual was seen stealing the resident’s purse which contained financial information and personal property.

On July 1, officials obtained a search warrant for a house on E. Austin St., which was believed to the suspects address.

Several items believed to be stolen or obtained through fraduluent means from at least 14 victims were found.

Further charges are expected in the coming days, according to the Nacogodches Police.

Anyone with information of Pena’s whereabouts are urged to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936)559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936)560-INFO.