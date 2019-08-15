Nacogdoches PD arrests man for sending sexual photos over Snapchat to a minor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police have taken a New Waverly man into custody after a months-long investigation found that he had sent sexual photos to a minor over Snapchat, according to Officer Jason Bridges.

Dillian Andrew Bernard Scott, 26, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday after a grand jury issued an arrest warrant back in July.

Scott has been charged with third-degree Indeceny with a Child.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.