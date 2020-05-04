UPDATE: Nacogdoches man found dead in Indiana prison cell had been convicted of murder

UPDATE (10:30 A.M.) – A Nacogdoches man who died after being found unresponsive in his Indiana prison cell on Sunday was convicted of murdering a pizza delivery driver in February 2015.

Jeremiah Roberts pled guilty along with another man for the killing and was sentenced to 66 years in prison.

Roberts shot and killed 49-year-old John Sullivan, a driver for Just Pizza.

Detectives say the men had been staying at the shelter had spent several days trying to lure pizza delivery drivers to their location. Authorities say Sullivan was killed in the basement before his car was stolen.

Officials said Roberts and his accomplice were both homeless. After the murder, they were found by authorities in rural Wyoming.

CARLISLE, Indiana (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man’s death at an Indiana prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to state police.

KETK’s sister station WTWO reports that prison staff found 32-year-old Jeremiah Roberts unresponsive in his cell at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility around 6 a.m. Sunday. Roberts died before reaching the local hospital.

Investigators do suspect foul play and he is scheduled for autopsy on Tuesday.

Roberts has been an inmate at the prison since January 2017. According to Texas state records, there is also a record of a Jeremiah Roberts of the same age who pled guilty to burglary in Nacogdoches back in 2006 and received probation.

This Indiana investigation is ongoing.