Armed Nacogdoches man charged with multiple car burglaries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man has been charged for allegedly breaking into multiple cars, according to a release from local police.

18-year-old Zackary Reed was spotted allegedly breaking into a garage while armed with a gun and stealing property.

Officers arived at the scene and were able to detain him later in the 1500 block of Hillview Dr.

Investigators took Reed into custody with two pistols and stolen property in his possession. They also discovered that Reed was suspected of breaking into two different cars near the area.

He has been charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, along with two misdemeanor counts of burglary of a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Reed could face a maximum time of 20 years in prison for the felony charge.