NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – After a Nacogdoches woman was held against her will at knife-point Tuesday, one man is behind bars.

Officials say the incident happened at the Fredonia Apartments where LaJaun Washington knew the victim and did not want her to leave. In response, he held her against her will at knife-point.

Police were called and Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.