Nacogdoches man arrested for impersonating a deputy

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office for impersonating a police officer.

Sheriff Jason Bridges was notified by NCSO staff that a man in the lobby of the office had identified himself as a Texas Ranger and was asking to speak with the sheriff.

The man was armed with a Glock pistol on his side in a holster but was not displaying any type of badge. Bridges did not recognize the subject who was posing as a peace officer.

According to Bridges, the man said he wanted returned to him a weapon that the NCSO had seized previously. The man was adamant that he was a Texas Ranger and was employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety as a peace officer.

Bridges said the subject had no credentials upon him verifying he was a peace officer and a quick check of his name revealed that he was not.

The suspect was identified as Ford Cummings, 39, from Nacogdoches. Bridges disarmed Cummings, who was taken into custody and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for Impersonating a Public Servant, a 3rd degree felony.

Cummings was arrested in 2012 when he entered the lobby of the jail carrying a loaded firearm on his side and claiming he was with the DEA. Cummings was asking the jail to release a prisoner to him at that time.