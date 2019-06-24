Nacogdoches man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend with a deadly weapon.

Saturday night, deputies were called to HWY 21 East where they found the victim bleeding from her face and head.

The suspect, Malcolm Creamer, 35, was found in the back bedroom under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation shows that Creamer assaulted the victim with a .40 caliber pistol by hitting her on the head several times. The suspect also pointed the weapon at the victim.

Creamer was arrested for aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony.