Nacogdoches man arrested after threatening family with rifle, barricading himself in house

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man has been arrested after threatening his family with a rifle and locking himself in his home early Wednesday morning, according to Officer Brett Ayres.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of E. Starr Avenue in Nacogdoches at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ayres said in a statement that Travis Favro, 44, locked himself in his home after threatening his family. Police arrived and evacuated relatives while the SWAT team set up a perimeter.

After hours of talking, negotiators were able to convince Favro to give himself up without further incident at 8 a.m. Traffic down the road was temporarily closed while the situation developed, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and Ayres said he would release more information as it becomes available. The charges filed against Favro have not yet been released.