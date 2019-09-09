Nacogdoches man arrested after stabbing, carjacking incidents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches deputies responded to a call about multiple carjacking attempts and assaults in Nacogdoches.

On Saturday, shortly after 1:00 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call about a stabbing that occurred at Hwy 103 E and FM 95. The caller advised that the suspect approached his vehicle after the stabbing, attempting to cut him and take his vehicle.

After being unsuccessful, the suspect left and entered into a white Dodge Ram truck that traveled westbound Hwy 103 toward Etoile. The caller continued to follow the truck and remained on the line with the 911 dispatch.

The suspect exited the truck in Etoile at Hwy 103 and FM 226 where the suspect attempted to carjack several more vehicles and entered a residence unlawfully where other victims were assaulted before deputies arrived.

Once deputies arrived on the scene the suspect was arrested. The suspect refused to comply leading the deputies to fire shots. EMS was called and deputies started CPR.

The suspect, Terry Wayne Phipps from Cushing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per policy and procedure by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The Texas Rangers will be the primary agency handling the investigation.

Law enforcement is seeking information regarding the identification of the driver of the White Dodge Ram truck. If you have any information, contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.