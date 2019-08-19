Breaking News
Nacogdoches homeowner shoots at burglars, possibly injuring 1

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches homeowner shot at two suspected burglars early Monday morning and might have injured one of them, according to Brett Ayres with Nacogdoches PD.

The burglary took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The homeowner stated that two people were breaking into the home.

The owner then fired a shot at one of the burglars after the suspect was shown to have a pistol. The burglars then ran out of the house.

Officers later responded to an area hospital to an individual suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. It is unknown if it is connected to the robbery.

Nacogdoches PD is still investigating the incident.

