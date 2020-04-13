Nacogdoches County officials searching for man who stole $13,000 in farm equipment

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s are searching for one man who is wanted for burglary after arresting four others responsible for the same crime.

The investigation started in February when Deputies received a call regarding a burglarly that happened on CR 979. Investigators were able to recover a tracter with an attached bush hog, and a blue miller welder, estimated to be worth over $13,000 combined.

The items were sold to people throughout multiple counties before they were found. Officials are still searching for a red Suzuki Samarai and various tools that were stolen.

All five have been charged with burglarly with some charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Marcus Dan Burdetter, 61, of Nacogdoches was charged with burglarly of a building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Dennis Wade Broussard, 35, of Nacogdoches was charged with burglarly of a building and unathorized use of a motor vehicle.

Joseph Dwayne Lambert, 38, of Garrison was charged with burglarly of a building.

Nicolas Ryan Cryer, 20, of Mt. Enterprise was charged with burglarly of a building

Phillip Levi Lucas, 32, of Cuashin has an active warrant out for his arrest and has been charged with burglarly of a building and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Lucas is believed to be in the Cushing or Timpson area. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936)560-7794.