MUST WATCH: Police release footage of little girl’s rescue after being kidnapped by Tyler man

Police release footage of little girl's rescue after being kidnapped by Tyler man

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Fort Worth police released bodycam video of a kidnapping rescue of an 8-year-old girl that was kidnapped by a Tyler man in May.

51-year-old Michael Webb took the girl in broad daylight while she was walking with her mother. He then later assaulted her in a church parking lot before taking her to a nearby hotel room.

After a witness spotted Webb, police moved in to save her. Officers are heard on the video repeatedly telling Webb to “Open the door.”

The child was found in a laundry basket buried under clothes. Webb was sentenced to life in prison last week after the jury deliberated only 15 minutes.

A Fort Worth police sergeant was fired from the department after searching the room before the raid but could not find the little girl.

