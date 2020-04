JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KETK) – A Florida man is behind bars on murder charges after being stopped for not following social distancing rules.

Jacksonville police say they spotted Mario Matthew Gatti not following social distancing guildelines after the beaches were re-opened on Firday.

When they spoke with him, they identified Gatti as a murder suspect from Pennsylvania and took him into custody.

He also faces charges in Florida for providing false information and drug possession.