HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Wood County law enforcement agencies are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who fled from Hawkins PD earlier today, according to Wood County Crime

The man has been identified as Ronald Herrick Riva III.

He is described as 5’7″, 170 pounds with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, a hat, and jeans.

Police are advising the public to call 9-1-1 if you see him and not to approach him.