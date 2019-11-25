Mount Plesant Police Department conducting warrant roundup in December

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Pleasant Municipal Court and Police Department are holding a warrant roundup in December for people who have warrants or unpaid fines.

They suggest taking care of them now or face being arrested.

The roundup is set to take place from December 2 through December 6.

Extra officers are being brought in to make arrests at people’s houses, places of work, and other locations they might find those avoiding their responsibility to the court.

They also say if you’re arrested from your vehicle at the time of the roundup, you run the risk of it being towed.