Mother who initially reported her autistic son’s kidnapping now being charged for his murder

MIAMI (KETK) – A mother who initially claimed that her autistic son was abducted from her car last week has now been charged in his murder, according to Miami police.

Patricia Ripley has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the death of her nonverbal son, Alejandro. He was found dead Friday morning after an Amber Alert was issued on Thursday.

Police found a video showing Ripley allegedly pushing Alejandro into a canal Thursday evening. However, nearby residents heard screams and rescued him. An hour later, Ripley found another canal to push him in and this time there was no one to save him.

“The tragic loss of the life of a 9-year-old boy, and the loss of any young life, leaves all of us grieving. This boy’s senseless death will stay with all of us.” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

Ripley had told police that she and Alejandro were ambushed by two men who demanded drugs in a parking lot at a Home Depot. Ripley told the alleged men that she didn’t have any and then abducted Alejandro.

Rundle said that Ripley sat in a parking lot for about 15 minutes before reporting the alleged abduction. A child’s body was found four miles from the store, according to the police.