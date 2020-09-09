Mother arrested for murder after wet wipe found inside infant’s throat

Police arrested Arkansas woman Nancy Williams on a charge of first degree murder in the death of a 2-month-old infant found to have a baby wipe lodged deep in child’s throat. (Crawford County Detention Center)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Arkansas (KETK/KNWA) – An Arkansas woman is charged with murder after admitting to jamming a wet wipe down her baby’s throat.

According to our sister station KNWA, police found Nacy Williams’ 2-month-old baby unresponsive last week.

The arrest affidavit states that first responders attepted CPR, but found the child’s airway blocked. They were able to locate an object deep in the baby’s throat, barely visible.

It was found to be a baby wipe. EMS workers managed to remove it, but were unable to save the child’s life.

Williams told investigators that she tried to give a bottle to the crying infant and forced it into the child’s mouth. This resulted in her cutting his gums and causing him to cry more.

She then said that she tried to stop the bleeding by forcing a baby wipe into the infant’s mouth. Police said Williams demonstrated how she put the wipe completely in the infant’s mouth before pushing it hard to make the crying and bleeding stop.

She said when she lost sight of the wet wipe in the child’s throat and couldn’t get it out, she panicked and woke her husband telling him the infant stopped breathing, according to the affidavit.

Investigators asked why she did not tell anyone about the baby wipe, she replied that “she had other things on her mind,” the affidavit says.

Williams is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.