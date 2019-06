The Motel 6 in Lindale was robbed early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Lindale police department.

Just after 1 a.m. the two men were seen fleeing from the motel on CR 472.

One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while one was able to flee. However, he was captured later by authorities.

Both suspects were taken to the Smith County Jail and identified to be from Alabama.

They are awaiting arraignment.