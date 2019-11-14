Mosley sentencing phase enters second day as jury weighs death penalty or life in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After being convicted of capital murder on Wednesday, Dameon Mosley’s trial enters the second day of the sentencing phase as prosecutors seek the death penalty for the murder of Billy Stacks.

Mosley was convicted for the shooting after a jury deliberated for just under 90 minutes. Now they must decide if Mosley will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

Smith County prosecutors will call witnesses and investigators over the next few days to make their case that Mosley deserves the death penalty while defense attorneys will present character witnesses on Mosley’s behalf.

Under Texas law, the jury must unanimously agree to sentence Mosley to death for him to be put on death row. If they cannot all come to an agreement, Mosley will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Mosley shot and killed Billy Stacks, 62, back on January 28, 2017, when he robbed the Conoco gas station on the northeast side of Loop 323 near HWY 271.

He was arrested the next day in Dallas. His two accomplices, KeDarius Oliver and LaMarcus Hannah, have also been charged with capital murder for their involvement but have not had their trials scheduled.

If Mosley were to be sentenced to death by the jury, he would be the first Tyler man to be put on death row since 2015.