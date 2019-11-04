Missing New Hampshire couple found buried on beach in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – A retired couple from New Hampshire that was set to go on a road trip across America has been found dead in Texas, according to our sister station out of New Haven.

James and Michelle Butler set up their trailer on Padre Island back in October and were making a journey across the country. Family members became worried when the couple missed a scheduled phone call with relatives.

Police found their bodies buried on a beach in the Corpus Christi area. The Butlers’ niece told the media that her aunt and uncle were “always in contact with the families, so the fact that, even for a day, they were out of contact was really strange.”

Surveillance footage showed that the pickup truck and camper they were traveling in was near a border crossing to Mexico.

Investigators are still searching for whoever is responsible for the murders.