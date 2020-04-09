Men arrested in Angelina County for suspected shooting in Houston

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people were arrested for a suspected shooting that took place Thursday morning at the Greens Point Mall in Houston.

Investigators in Houston notified DPS Troopers that a gray Chevrolet car connected to the shooting that occurred at the mall around 11 a.m. could be in the Angelina County area.

While northbound on US 59, a trooper spotted the car and stopped it with the assistance of Lufkin Police Department at Daniel McCall Drive and Southwood Drive.

Officers took the men into custody and transported them to the Angelina County Jail.

While searching the vehicle for evidence related to the shooting, officers located firearms as well as narcotics.

The investigation is ongoing.