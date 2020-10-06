Marshall man charged with murder after apartment shooting on Monday

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man is behind bars and charged with murder after an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex.

In a release by police, the incident happened at the Decker Place Apartments just after 4 p.m. A woman called 911 to report the shooting.

When officers arrived, 21-year-old Chandler Givens told them that he had just shot another man in Building D of the complex. Givens was detained and the officers found 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Woodkins was not breathing and they could not find a pulse. He was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd where he was later pronounced dead.

Givens also had been shot in the foot. Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting. He is being held in the Harrison County Jail.