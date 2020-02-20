Marshall man dead after girlfriend’s brother allegedly shoots him in the head

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man is behind bars on one count of murder after a shooting late Wednesday night in Marshall.

According to Marshall Police, officers went to a residence in the 1300 block of Evans on Wednesday night after receiving a 911 phone call.

They say in that phone call a woman told dispatchers her brother had just shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they located a man in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics arrived and found the victim, Anniel Dixon, 31, of Marshall, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested suspect Earnes Miles Jr., 34, at the scene without incident. He has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on the charge of murder

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. They did not say if there was a motive for the shooting.