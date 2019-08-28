Marshall ISD bus driver arrested after hitting parked car, police investigating

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) – Marshall police are investigating a bus crash after the driver ran into a parked car.

Police say they were notified of a hit and run crash that occurred Monday morning in the 1200 block of Sanford at 6:45 a.m.

According to their investigation, an unoccupied silver Buick was parked legally facing southbound on the west side of Sanford Street.

A witness told investigators he believed an MISD bus struck the Buick.

MPD officers went to the MISD bus barn where they located a bus that had been recently damaged.

Police say the damage was consistent with the damage done to the Buick.

Bus driver Mareida McCay of Marshall was interviewed stating that she just left the bus barn and had reached down to pick up some paperwork.

When she looked up she said she was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Sanford and felt an impact.

She said she believed she struck a curb and continued driving to pick up students on her bus route.

There were no children on the bus at the time and the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators believe the driver had to have known the impact was more than striking a curb and she was placed under arrest for Duty on striking unattended vehicle.