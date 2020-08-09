Manhunt underway after man shoots woman, wrecks truck, flees scene in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A manhunt is underway Sunday morning after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning homicide.

According to the department, deputies were called to the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound, and determined who they believed the person responsible for the crime was. Deputies were informed that person had left the scene in a Ford pick-up.

Once they received this information, they put out an alert to additional law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after that, Tyler Police officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street.

Officials say the vehicle had crashed at that location and was flipped onto its side, and the man accused of the shooting had left the scene. That prompted the manhunt.

Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are on location investigating this offense.

Officials say this is still an active investigation and that if you see anything or know anything about this crime, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.