Manhunt ongoing for gunman who killed 2, injured 14 in Greenville shooting

UPDATE (KETK) – Hunt County authorities have officially released the names of the victims from the Greenville Saturday night shooting.

Kevin Barry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Cravens Jr. of Arlinton, both 23, were killed in the attack. Barry also used to live in Pleasant Grove and there is a GoFundMe account set up to help his family pay for the funeral.

Kevin Barry with his two children.

Word had circulated on social media that Barry was killed before the official release by authorities. Haines said that despite this, it is an official policy not to release the victims’ names until the next of kin is notified.

Dozens of shots were fired Sunday night at a vigil that was set up to honor Barry.

The suspected gunman is still on the loose and authorities are speculating that the shooting may have been targeting one person with the others being shot at random.

It is not yet clear who the gunman was targeting.

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A suspected gunman remains on the loose after opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured.

The search continued Monday for the unidentified shooter that authorities believe may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. They say others may have been shot at random.

The shooting happened about midnight Saturday at what Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce. Officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun.