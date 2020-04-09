UPDATE: Victims from Henderson shooting identified by family

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) – The victims from an overnight shooting in Henderson have been identified by family members as 22-year-old Keshaun Anderson and 20-year-old Haley Johnson.

Keshaun Anderson and Haley Johnson (Photo provided by family)

Friends and family members say they leave behind two small children.

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were killed overnight in Henderson during a shooting, according to the Henderson police department.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before midnight on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Elm Street. Google Maps shows an apartment complex in the area.

On arrival, police found a 22-year-old black male who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Officers also found a 20-year-old black woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names have not yet been release, pending notification of family members.

Police are still processing the scene and more details will be released at a later time.