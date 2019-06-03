Man who threw child off Mall of America balcony sentenced to 19 years in prison

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This photo shows Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, who was arrested for pushing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America Friday, April 12, 2019. (Bloomington Police Department via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, MN - The man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Monday.

Emmanuel Aranda, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue an aggravated circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison for Aranda.

Authorities said earlier that Aranda told them he went to the mall on April 12 "looking for someone to kill" and chose the boy at random.

Aranda said little in court Tuesday, speaking only to give yes-or-no answers to questions about whether he understood what he was admitting.

The child suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones but survived.