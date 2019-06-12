Man wanted for UT Tyler assault in April killed by Fort Worth police officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WORTH, TX (KETK) - A man wanted for assault by UT Tyler police for an assault involving a handgun back in April was killed on Sunday by Fort Worth Police.

20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton had an arrest warrant issued back in April for allegedly physically assaulting, choking, and pointing a gun at a woman at Victory Village Apartments.

He then fled on foot and was never located by campus police. Authorities called him "armed and dangerous."

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, police were called to a disturbance and found Slaton hiding in a truck. Officers say he did not obey commands and then Slaton "made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives,” according to a statement.

Three officers shot at Slaton, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting sparked protests around the neighborhood and social media for the body camera footage to be released.

The Star-Telegram reports that a gun was found inside the truck, and that evidence supports Slaton had fired the gun.

UT Tyler police have been in contact with Fort Worth Police.

The University has not released a statement.