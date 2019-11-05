Man wanted for murder after stabbing victim over Popeye’s chicken sandwich

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – A man is on the run near Washington D.C. after police say he fatally stabbed someone over the return of the Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

According to the police spokeswoman, the two men were waiting in line Monday night when one of them accused the other of cutting in line. The fight spilled into the parking lot where one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but died less than an hour later. He was 28 years old. Police have called on the suspect to turn himself in.

The return of the Popeye’s sandwich has caused a second national craze after the restaurant ran out of sandwiches nationwide back in August. People have been seen all over the country waiting for more than an hour for the sandwich.

