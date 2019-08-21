Man to be executed for murder of college student maintains innocence from ‘junk science’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man is set to be executed Wednesday night for the abduction, rape, and murder of a Houston college student back in 1998, but he has always maintained his innocence and says his conviction was based on “junk science.”

Larry Sweringen, 48, will be put to death at 6 p.m. by lethal injection for the killing of 19-year-old Melissa Trotter. She went missing in December of 1998 and was found a month later near Huntsville.

Swearingen’s longtime appellate attorney, James Rytting, has said he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt the execution, saying that lower courts “have failed to take into account the considerable amount of evidence of innocence.”

He has previously received five stays of execution and is represented by the Innocence Project.

Prosecutors stand behind what they call the “mountain of evidence” that was used to convict Swearingen in 2000. They say he has a violent past against women and allege he tried to get a fellow death row inmate to take credit for the crime.

“I have absolutely zero doubt that anybody but Larry Swearingen killed … Melissa Trotter.” Kelly Blaackburn, Montgomery County DA’s Office

All lower courts and the Texas Board of Pardons have declined to stop the execution. Barring an unlikely stay by the Supreme Court, Swearingen will be the fourth person executed in Texas this year, and the 12th nationally.

Swearingen has three main claims by investigators that he disputes towards his guilt. The first was testimony by experts that Trotter’s body was in the woods for 25 days.

Rytting said at least five defense experts concluded that her body was there for no more than 14 days, and because Swearingen had already been arrested by then, he couldn’t have left her body there.

Rytting maintains that a piece of pantyhose used to strangle Trotter was not a match to a piece found in Swearingen’s trailer. He also disputes prosecution experts’ claims dismissing blood found in Trotter’s fingernail shavings, saying the blood, which was determined to not be Swearingen’s, supports the defense theory that someone else killed her.

In letters sent to Swearingen’s attorneys in July and August, the Texas Department of Public Safety said its technicians should not have been as definitive in their testimony about the blood found in the fingernails and the pantyhose match.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down the defense’s challenge to the blood evidence and pantyhose match, citing other evidence that “seals Swearingen’s guilt for Trotter’s murder.”