Man taken into custody after threatening to kill East Texas woman

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Greenville man was subdued by police after allegedly threatening to kill an East Texas woman and fleeing from the scene on Saturday, according to Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks.

Bryan Lomeli, 27, allegedly assaulted a woman in the 2100 block of SH 34 and threatened to kill her. He fled the scene in a white Dodge Durango.

Authorities found his car on the side of the highway not far from where the assault occurred and ordered him out of the vehicle.

Lomeli refused and made suicidal threats then said he had a gun and a knife on him. After trying to negotiate with him, police realized that he was “becoming more agitated and hostile.”

Deputies used a non-lethal weapon to subdue him and take him into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault for two separate incidents from that day.

It is unclear how he knew the woman in the assault.