Man taken into custody after incident with ex-girlfriend, told police to ‘shoot him’

UPDATE (10:10 A.M.) – The man has been identified as Joshua Allen Cowart, of Tyler, according to officer Don Martin.

Cowart threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and deliberately backed into her vehicle while she was inside.

Police say they gave him several verbal commands to drop his knife, but he did not comply. He ran from authorities until he was caught in the 3800 block of Paluxy.

Cowart was charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading and an outstanding Parole Warrant.

He has an extensive criminal record, having been arrested for theft drug possession and harassment.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man has been taken into custody by Tyler police after an incident with his ex-girlfriend and telling police to “shoot him”, according to Officer Don Martin.

It occurred around 7 a.m. when the woman called police saying she was scared because he was following her.

The woman’s car got into a wreck at a business complex near Copeland and Loop 323., but it is unclear yet if the man directly caused the accident or if it was her trying to get away. The man then fled from the scene

Martin said the man’s identity could not be released, but that he was a white male and 36-years-old.

Police spotted him in the Hobby Lobby parking lot and he pulled a knife telling police to “shoot him.” Officers shot him twice with a “bean bag gun” in an attempt to subdue him without lethal force.

Martin said this was because the man did not comply with orders to drop the knife.

The gun was ineffective and he tried to run away again. A taser was also used, but it also did not have any effect on the suspect.

Police caught up with him at a business complex on Paluxy and were able to take the knife out of his hands.

Martin said that he would be charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He also stated that the man already had a parole warrant out for his arrest.

In a live interview with KETK News, Martin said that the incident was isolated and had no connection to a shooting scare Wednesday night at a Tyler Walmart.