Man stole over $12,000 in stimulus checks, report says

NEW YORK (KETK) – A New York man is behind bars and is charged with stealing nine stimulus checks worth more than $12,000, an NBC report says.

31-year-old Feng Chen was spotted by police in the Sunset neighborhood in Brooklyn looking inside mailboxes, according to prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York.

The police officers followed him to multiple buildings and saw him take several different pieces of mail. When Cheng finally noticed the officers, he “tossed the mail on the sidewalk.”

When the police took him into custody, he had “more than $12,000, credit cards, opened envelopes and letters bearing the names of various individuals and mail addresses.”

The report states that he faces five years in federal prison and made his initial court appearence on Wednesday. Prosecutors said they will “prosecute all those who seek to take advantage of the public health crisis.”