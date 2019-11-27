Man shot in the neck after fight breaks out in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the neck during a fight in Jacksonville on Monday night.

According to Jacksonville PD, a fight broke out around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of San Saba Street. When they arrived, the victim had already been taken to UT Health in Jacksonville with his life-threatening injury.

Multiple homes in the area were found to have been struck by gunfire. Police have not released the identities of those involved since it is still an active investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.