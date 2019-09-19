Man sentenced to decades in prison for trying to rob East Texas garden store at gunpoint

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A plea agreement lands a man who attempted to rob a garden store at gunpoint a 35-year prison sentence.

Brandon Staggs, 25, pled guilty to aggravated robbery charges.

Police arrested Staggs last November after he snuck into Ellis Pottery on Summerhill Road armed with a shotgun and confronted two employees. After a struggle, the employees were able to restrain Staggs and called police.

Staggs is currently being held in Bowie County Jail awaiting transport to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve his sentence.