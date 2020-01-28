Man sentenced to 1,000 years in prison on 41 counts of child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, California (KETK) – A California man was sentenced to 1,015 years in prison after being found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation back in the summer of 2019.

Ariesto Sampablo, 30, was convicted of repeated sexual abuse crimes against children in a Tulare County courtroom.

He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the local DA’s office.

“Despite what seems like a life sentence without parole for these heinous crimes, that is unfortunately not the case. In 2017, the Legislature passed and the Governor signed AB 1448, which gives parole consideration to inmates age 60 or older who have served 25 consecutive years of a sentence,” District Attorney Tim Ward said. “This office will oppose any potential release.”