Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Kilgore teen

A Tennessee man accused of intoxication manslaughter that killed a Kilgore teenager pled guilty on Monday, according to judicial records.

Isiah Franklin, 21, was charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash that killed 17-year-old Jasmine Victoria Murillo back on May 5, 2018. He was 19 at the time.

The crash occurred on FM 16, around 15 miles north of Tyler.

He was sentenced to six years in prison by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell.

Franklin was arrested on January 29, 2019, for the accident, but was released on a $100,000 bond back in April.

At the time, he was arrested by Tennessee deputies and then transported to Tyler, according to Smith County PIO Larry Christian.