Man in critical condition after crashing plane he allegedly stole

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Washington (KETK) – A Washington man is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing a stolen plane in Olympic National Forest.

Investigators say the pilots took off Tuesday night from Bremerton in the stolen Cessna. Just 90 minutes later, the plane went down in a heavily-wooded area of the park.

The 59-year-old man was found unconscious from a head injury. His identity has not been released.

He was airlifted to a nearby medical center in critical condition.

The FAA and the FBI have been called in to investigate.

