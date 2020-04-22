Man found unresponsive in creek after police chase in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) A Jacksonville man is dead after being found in a creek following a police chase.

Authorities have identified the suspect at 29-year-old Zavar Rashad Jones of Jacksonville.

Police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of West Rusk Street around 1:25 Wednesday morning. Jones allegedly failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area at the 200 block of Tilley Street.

After a search, Jones was found unresponsive in a small creek. CPR was performed and the suspect was take to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered. Jacksonville police officers did not use any type of force during this encounter. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.