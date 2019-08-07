Man charged for threatening Smith County State Farm office with AK-47

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A suspect has been arrested and identified after making terroristic threats against a State Farm Insurance office in Smith County.

On August 7, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an individual making threatening phone calls to a State Farm office.

The location of the office was not released, however, the Troup Police Department was an agency in the investigation. They were the only city police department involved in the case.

After deputies listened to the calls, they identified the number and where the calls were coming from.

The caller was identified as Gregory McCleskey, 62. McCleskey stated he had an AK-47 and the insurance company needed to pay his claim.

An arrest warrant was issued, charging McCleskey with a 3rd-degree felony offense of terroristic threat – placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury.

If convicted, McCleskey faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Before 5:00 p.m., McCleskey was arrested after refusing to leave his residence.

Judge Russell recommended the bond be set at $100,000. He remains in the Smith County Jail.