Man barricades himself in Tyler home after running from police

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man in Tyler has barricaded himself into a home after running from police Thursday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over the man for a traffic stop. The man then ran across Loop 323 into the home off HWY 110.

The home is located in northwest Tyler in the 2800 block of Van Ave. It is not yet known if it is his home or belongs to someone else.

It is also unknown if there is anyone else inside the house.

Tyler police and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew on the scene and will update it when we learn more information.