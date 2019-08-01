Appeals court sets bond for man convicted in 2016 crash that killed Haile Beasley

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was back in court on Thursday for a crash that killed 20-year-old Haile Beasley back in 2016.

Fulton appeared before the 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler for a bond hearing.

The court set his bond at $50,000, and Fulton’s attorneys said he plans to pay in cash.

Fulton, 44, was convicted back in 2017 of criminally negligent homicide for the crash that killed Beasley on Grande Blvd.

Their cars collided head-on, killing Beasley but leaving Fulton uninjured. At the crash site, police did not give Fulton a breathalyzer after he refused, but did administer several sobriety tests. He was allowed to leave the scene when it was determined he was not intoxicated.

It was found that Fulton did drink three to four beers earlier that evening. Fulton also said he briefly distracted by a deer on the side of the road and was slightly speeding.

Haile Beasley

At his trial, his lawyers argued that none of his actions crossed the threshold of being “grossly negligent.” The jury convicted him anyway and later sentenced Fulton to 10 years in prison.

Earlier this June, an appeals court overturned the sentence, but left the conviction in place. Fulton argued three issues with his trial:

Insufficient evidence

Ineffective counsel

Juror bias

The appeals court sided with Fulton that he received ineffective counsel when his lawyers chose not to present evidence that would have contradicted the testimony of a local waitress.

She told investigators that Fulton had paid for drinks with a credit card at the Cascades Country Club, however, there was no record of the transaction.

The court ordered that Fulton receive a new sentencing trial.

“For the reasons stated above, we overrule Appellant’s first and third issues, and sustain his second issue. Having sustained his second issue, we reverse the trial court’s judgment pertaining to punishment, and remand the case to the trial court for a new punishment trial,” the court wrote in their judgment. 12th District Court of Appeals

The controversy of the case spread across Texas. In March of this year, the Texas Monthly magazine did a story on the years-long drama, detailing when an accident turned into a crime.