Man attempted to rob Lufkin woman while she was stopped at a red light

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman warded off a would-be robber while she was stopped at a red light Tuesday evening.

According to Lufkin police, the woman was stopped at the intersection of 1st Street and South Medford Dr around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say she noticed some movement to her left but did not think anything of it because many homeless people live there.

The report says that a short, black male with a scruffy gray beard quickly moved to the car and opened her driver’s side door, demanding money.

As she struggled to close the door, the light turned green and allowed her to drive away.

Police say that the man is likely homeless and frequents the area. If you know anyone with this description, please contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.

They would also like to remind drivers to make sure their car doors are always locked while driving.