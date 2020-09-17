Man arrested with possession of child pornography in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Jeremy Bermea, 39, was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dustin Smith received a tip in reference to possible child pornography at a location in Henderson County.

Investigator Smith began the investigation and learned that Jeremy Bermea a registered sex offender possibly had child pornography at his residence outside of Athens.

On Thursday at around 9 a.m., Henderson County Investigators went to the residence to execute the search warrant.

Investigators gathered evidence at the location but Bermea was not at the residence at that time.

Investigators were able to locate Bermea in Athens and he was placed under arrest.

Bermea admitted to child pornography being on devices belonging to him. He is currently in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.