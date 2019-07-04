Man arrested for attempted murder of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback

15 Oct 2001: Anthony Wright of the Dallas Cowboys signals against the Washington Redskins during the game at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys defeat the Redskins 9-7. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Allsport

CONCORD, North Carolina (KETK) – Police arrested a North Carolina man on Wednesday for the attempted murder of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright in his own home.

William Moses Hooker Jr. dropped off his 6-year-old daughter and got into an argument with Wright, who was dating the child’s mother.

Hooker shot him multiple times and fled the scene. The child was during the car during the shooting. She ran to her mother afterward and was not injured.

Wright was rushed into emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.

Hooker was charged with first-degree attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wright was a quarterback in the NFL for six seasons. He played at Dallas his first two years as a backup and threw five touchdowns during the 2001 season.