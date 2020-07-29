Man arrested, charged with Longview arsons

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One man has been arrested in connection with two Longview fires that happened in April 2020 and deemed as arson.

Javonte Williams has been charged with two counts of arson and remains in the Gregg County Jail.

On April 12 just before midnight, the Longview Police Department responded to Alpine Laundry for a commercial structure fire. The fire was quickly put out and damages were caused mainly by smoke and water.

On April 19, crews also responded to a fire at the 1700 block of E. Marshall Ave. to a vacant structure. The fire was quickly under control and there was moderate damage.

Both fires are still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact (903)237-1217.