Man and woman found shot to death in East Texas home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home.

According to our sister station KTAL, the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Connella Street. Officers found the two already dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators have been working overnight to figure out what happened. No arrests have been made. The victims’ names are expected to be released Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

